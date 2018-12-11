Thank you for support

The Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool would like to thank everyone who came to visit Santa at the Pool on Saturday, December 1st. Thank you to the following people who donated to the Fayette Swimming Pool decorating project/Santa: Danny Dougherty, Dot Schnell, Mark and Mary Jarboe, Beverly Markland, Carolyne Peery, Donna Merrell, Susan Donnelly, Addie Boyler, Karen Ridgwell and the Friends of the Pool.

We would like to give a Big Thank You to the following organizations for participating in the first year of Sparkle in the Park: Golden Study Club – the Bridge, Lawrence-Talbot Study Club-Park Road, PEO Chapter AU-Flag at ball field and large shelter house, FHS Jr. Optimist and Jr. Optimist of Fayette-lower shelter, Fayette Interact Club/Rotary-lights on ball field fence, Friends of Historic Fayette Memorial Pool-the pool and the City of Fayette for paying the electricity bill. The lights will be on until January 1st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Silver bells were ringing… “as the shoppers rushed home with their treasures.” This is exactly what took place at the 17th annual Christmas Holiday House on Saturday, Dec. 8. Over 100 families were able to shop for free, helping to make a merry Christmas for 241 Howard County children.

The people of Howard County once again have proved their generous Christmas spirit of giving by providing cash, along with gifts of hats, gloves, toys, games, books, baby blankets, and stocking stuffers. Donors included individuals, church groups, civic organizations, businesses, and other groups. Without these donations, the Christmas Holiday House would not be successful. “Thank you” to the folks of Howard County—and donors living outside the county as well.

Christmas Holiday House (which was first introduced to Howard County by Fayette citizen, Carolyne Peery) works under the auspices of the Outreach Committee of the First Christian Church. The members of First Baptist Church provide space in their Education Building for registration, storage, and distribution. A big “thank you” goes to both of these church families.

The committee thanks the following businesses for serving as collection stations: Commercial Trust Company, Exchange Bank of Missouri, Merchants and Farmers Bank, C & R Market, and Peacock Beauty Salon. Thank you to Scholastic, Inc., headquartered in Jefferson City, for donating boxes of books for all ages.

As always, a large number of volunteers have worked diligently throughout the year, and in recent weeks and days, to: purchase gifts; collect drop boxes; register families; organize, set out, and distribute gift items; help tote bags to cars; and clean up afterward. The time and efforts of the volunteers are very much appreciated.

Appreciation also goes to The Fayette Advertiser and the Glasgow Missourian for promoting this important cause by publicizing registration and distribution dates. These area newspapers are very willing to help get the word out to everyone in the county.

Remember to consider making purchases or cash donations any time throughout the coming year as we begin to prepare for Christmas Holiday House 2019! For information, please contact one of the co-chairs of Christmas Holiday House: Pat Hilgedick at 660-248-3172 or Beverly Markland at 660-248-2491.

“Thanks” and a “Merry Christmas” to all!

The Christmas Holiday House Committee