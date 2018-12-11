Tom “TC” Colvin

1952-2018

Tom “TC” Colvin passed away at his home in Fayette, MO, as a result of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), December 2, 2018. He was 66 years of age.

Melvin Thomas “TC” Colvin was born August 2, 1952, in Fayette, MO, to Melvin Durwood Colvin and Nancy Joe Asbury. Tom was a 1970 graduate of Glasgow High School and a 1974 graduate of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg with a BS Degree in Education.

TC worked for the Dept. of Labor as a mine inspector for 28 years retiring March 31, 2011. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing and hunting, collecting fossils, arrowheads, mushrooms and coins. He was a long-time member of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association. TC loved visiting with family and friends and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by one Aunt, Beverly Davis of Rockwell, TX and first cousins, Carla (Steve) Scheetz, Jeff (Gayla) Asbury, David (Lisa) Asbury and Betty Allen and also good friends, Ed, Pat & Rachel Phillips.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph, a sister, Rilla, an Uncle and Aunt, Tom and Nancy Asbury and a sister-in-law, Donna Colvin.

A funeral service honoring Tom’s life was at 11 AM, Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in Mount Pleasant Cemetery off North A, Higbee, MO.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home.