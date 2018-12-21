Area Christmas closings

With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, area businesses and banks are adapting their schedules. Below is a list of known changes.

• The Fayette Advertiser will publish as scheduled on December 26 and January 2.

• C&R Supermarkets will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will close all day on Dec. 25.

• Casey’s will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

• D.J.’s C Store will be closed all day Dec. 25.

• Dairy Queen will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25.

• Dos Primos will be closed Dec. 25.

• Emmett’s will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

• Miknan’s will be closed Dec. 23 – 25.

• Subway will be closed on Dec. 25.

• Home Oil will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25.

• Area banks and Post offices will be closed Dec. 25.

• Commercial Trust Company lobby will be closed Dec. 24 but the walk-up and drive-through will be open 8 a.m. to noon.

• Exchange Bank and Merchants & Farmers will both close at noon Dec. 24.

• Merchants and Farmers Bank will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25.