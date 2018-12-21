Community Events 12.19.18

Ongoing Events

• Sparkle in the Park display lit nightly 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31.

• FFA Miniature Poinsettia Sale through December 20 – raised by Landscape/Greenhouse Fayette FFA students, stop by or call FHS any school day 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ( 660-248-2124) or contact Robyn Eschenbrenner or an FFA member, email reschenbrenner@fayetteschool.org – $5 each wrapped in bow, or $15 for three in a 12” pot wrapped with bow; red, white, or glitter (red and white)

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center every 2nd and 4th Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center in lower level of Fayette High School. Families w/ children infants – preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children, check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND goal is $45,000 this year. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to HOWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, with ‘Common Fund’ in the note. Also, please Like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• The FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY TRUST is accepting donations. Donations may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette. Please make checks payable to FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY TRUST, with ‘FACT’ in the note.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Room across from District Offices.

• Fayette School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. – FHS library

Thursday, Dec. 20

• Coat distribution for those in need at the Food Pantry, 12 – 2 p.m.

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

• Blood Drive sponsored by Fayette Optimists, 2 to 6 p.m., at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Cleveland, Fayette – call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule appointment

Saturday, Dec. 29

• Howard County Progressives will meet at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 6:30 p.m. for the regular potluck and discussion group. Call Dee Woodward at 660-248-9891 for additional information.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

• CMU offices re-open

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m. at the fire station

Tuesday, Jan. 8

• Howard County Economic Development Council meeting at noon in the Inman Center Courtney/Dealy Room. Lunch provided. RSVP to Jenny Vroman at Howard Electric Cooperative at 660-248-5317 or jvroman@howardelectric.com by Jan. 1 for lunch.

• Fayette R-III School District 4-day school week community forum, 7 p.m. at FHS library

Thursday, Jan. 10

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Blood Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 701 First Street, Glasgow – call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule appointment

• Howard County Ambulance Board meeting, 6 p.m. at the Ambulance Base

• Fayette R-III District 4-Day school week community forum – 7 p.m at the Armstrong Community Center

Saturday, Jan. 12

• GFWC Golden Study Club meeting, 10 a.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room

Sunday, Jan. 13

• CMU residence halls open

Monday, Jan. 14

• CMU classes resume

• New Franklin City Council meeting, 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

• New Franklin School Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the board room across from district offices.

• Fayette School Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the High School library.

Thursday, Jan. 24

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

