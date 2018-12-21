Dr. Jerry Priddy 1953-2018

Dr. Jerry Priddy passed away suddenly December 14, 2018. He was 65 years of age.

Dr. Jerry Vance Priddy was born September 4, 1953 in Albany, GA to Bud and Ruth (McLoughlin) Priddy. He was a graduate of North Western High School in PA. In 2000 he received his Doctorate Degree in Mathematics from Idaho St. University. He serviced in the US Air Force from 1971 to 1975. He married Elaina Wilcox December 23, 1986 in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Priddy was a Professor of Mathematics at Central Methodist University since 2002.

Survivors include his wife, Elaina of the home, five sons, Jake Priddy of Martinsburg, VA, Josh Priddy of Pine, CO, Maxxon Priddy of Langley, VA, Boone and Sam Priddy of Fayette, MO and three brothers, John, Bob and Bud Priddy. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Priddy.

A memorial service wase held 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Faith Family Church in Fayette with Rev. Jamie Page officiating. Military honors followed the service.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Mathematics Department of Central Methodist University, 411 Central Methodist Square, Fayette, MO 65248.