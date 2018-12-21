Fayette school district to host public forums on four-day school weeks By Linda Vroman | December 21, 2018 | 0 The Fayette R-III School District has announced it will be hosting two community forums. The purpose of the forums is to gather community input about the proposed four-day school week. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Area Christmas closings December 21, 2018 | No Comments » From the Editor December 21, 2018 | No Comments » Trial date for woman accused in suicide will be set in January December 21, 2018 | No Comments » Lembke, Schafer publish children’s book December 21, 2018 | No Comments » MAEDC President leaving for new job December 11, 2018 | No Comments »