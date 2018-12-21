From the Editor

I wish to personally give my thanks to all of our subscribers and advertisers who continue to support this newspaper. I took over as owner starting with the July 4 edition of The Fayette Advertiser. Since then, there has been no shortage of good wishes to me, my family, and the newspaper staff. I couldn’t be more grateful for the kind reception.

In this edition of The Fayette Advertiser, readers will see holiday greetings from area businesses and organizations. Advertising is the life blood of the newspaper industry. We greatly appreciate our local advertisers and invite all of our readers to shop locally.

We will publish a newspaper on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The year in review will be in the January 2 and January 9 editions of The Fayette Advertiser. We will sell the same ads in the past that have the date your business started. We will wrap these ads around the year in review. To be included in this section, let us know at advertising@fayettenews.com.

Merry Christmas!

Justn Addison

Editor/Publisher