Invitation to Christmas Display

I would like to thank everyone who has commented on our Christmas lights and invite anyone who has not been out to come by and view the light show. They are at 222 County Road 402. The directions are take 240 toward Columbia. About 1/2 mile out of Fayette turn left onto Highway W. Go approximately 1 mile, Highway W will take a sharp turn to the South and County Road 402 will go off to the left. We are the third drive on the right about 1/4 mile down 402. There is a circle drive at the end of the drive and you are welcome to come down the driveway to view all the lights. This year we moved more of the lights to the field by the road to make them more visible for those that don’t want to drive down the driveway. As you come down County Road 402 in the field off to the left there is a farm scene that takes about 45 seconds to cycle through the seasons of planting to harvest. At the end of the driveway is the nativity scene that is narrated by Hunter Gardens. Tune your car radio to FM 87.9 to hear the narration and music. There is a sign at the driveway if you forget which station. During the nativity scene “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” almost all the other lights are off. Following the nativity scene the lights will flash to the music of “Wizards in Winter,” “Carol of the Bells,” and for the grandkids “Let it Go” from Frozen. I hope you enjoy the light show and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Frank Flaspohler