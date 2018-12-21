James Henry Sulltrop

1931-2018

James Henry Sulltrop, 87, of Fayette, passed away December 12, 2018 at The Lodge in Fayette.

James was born in Saline County, MO on September 22, 1931, a son of Henry John and Clara Mary Koy Sulltrop. He was united in marriage sixty-three years ago to Loretta Belle Calvert on November 26, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette. Loretta survives at their home.

He served his nation in the US Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954 stationed in Japan. Prior to retirement, James was a truck driver and farmer for many years and most of all a good neighbor and friend to many. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish and the Teamster’s Union.

In addition to his wife, Loretta, he is survived by four children, James Michael “Mike” Sulltrop, William Henry “Bill” Sulltrop, Mary Susan “Susie” Summerour (Matthew) and Joseph Mitchell “Joe” Sulltrop; two sisters, Irene Crowley and Henrietta Harper; three grandchildren, Hannah Teeman (Bryan), Jacob and Hallie Summerour and by three great-grandchildren, Kyra and Lydia Littlejohn and Jax Teeman. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends including Bunky Lewis and Candy Sulltrop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leroy and Victor Sulltrop; four sisters, Mary Jane Sulltrop, Helen Frazee, Dorothy McClammer and Bernice Bockting and by a special friend Joe Snoddy.

The family would like to express special appreciation for the care provided by Leigh Hilderbrand and staff at The Lodge, Preferred Care Hospice and Dr. Buffaloe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Keytesville. Visitation will be held Friday, December 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.