Lembke, Schafer publish children's book By Linda Vroman | December 21, 2018 | 0 A new children's book from a pair of Fayette authors hit the shelves last month. Author Linda Lembke and illustrator Ann Schafer debuted their new book, "A Home for the Winter," just in time for the holidays.