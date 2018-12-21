Trial date for woman accused in suicide will be set in January By Linda Vroman | December 21, 2018 | 0 The state’s case against Harley Branham took a baby step forward Friday morning. Judge Hugh Craig Harvey scheduled January 18, 2019 as the date for trial setting. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Area Christmas closings December 21, 2018 | No Comments » From the Editor December 21, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette school district to host public forums on four-day school weeks December 21, 2018 | No Comments » Lembke, Schafer publish children’s book December 21, 2018 | No Comments » MAEDC President leaving for new job December 11, 2018 | No Comments »