Carol L. Taylor

1941-2018

Carol L. Taylor, 77, of Franklin, MO., passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019.

A memorial visitation was held Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home.

She was born April 2, 1941 in Fayette, MO., the daughter of Arthur and Opal Burton Wilkerson. She married Charles Taylor June 6, 1964 in Boonsboro, MO.

She graduated from New Franklin High School in 1959 then attended Central Missouri State University where she earned her B.S. in Business Administration in 1963. She also joined and remained active in Alpha Omicrom Pi Sorority throughout her life.

Carol enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, travel, animals, spending time with family, and she also her interest in community affairs.

Survivors include her husband, Charles. Two daughters, Lisa Wilkinson (husband Neal), Janet Davis (Gary). Three grandchildren also survive, Susan Wilkinson, Tyler Davis, and Ashley Davis.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be made at: nilsonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com