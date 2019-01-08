Dawn M. Harbison

1927-2018

Dawn M. Harbison passed away on December 22, 2018. She was 91.

She was born September 23, 1927, in St. Louis, MO to Lucas F. Roth and Alma M. (Nuckles) Roth. She devoted her life to raising four boys, was very supportive of her husband and cared deeply for her family. Friends describe her as a very kind soul, caring more for others than herself. She was a very active member of Vinita Park United Methodist Church (UMC) serving in many leadership positions. She later became a member of the Clayton UMC and most recently The Gathering UMC.

She was very active in the United Methodist Women at both the local church and state levels. In addition, she served on the Women’s Auxiliary Board of Kingdom House and was very active in supporting their services.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Jack of the home, four sons, Mark (Rebecca) of Fayette, Mo, David (Susan) of Nixa, MO, Andrew (Cheryl) of Portland, OR and Stephen (friend Susan Boland) of St. Peters, MO along with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family suggests memorial gifts to any of the following: The Gathering UMC for the Mozambique Safe Water Initiative, P.O. Box 435010, St. Louis, MO 63143, Kingdom House, 1321 South 11th Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63104, Mobility Worldwide, 503 East Nifong Blvd., Ste H #186, Columbia, MO 65201-3717