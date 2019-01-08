Howard County officials sworn in By Linda Vroman | January 8, 2019 | 0 Howard County government elected officials took office last Monday, December 31, following a swearing-in ceremony. The county has a new Presiding Commissioner and, for the first time in a decade, a new County Clerk. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Three file for Fayette R-III Board of Education January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Former New Franklin police officer charged with domestic assault January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Sheriff’s deputy fired over social media post January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette superintendent to retire at school year’s end January 8, 2019 | No Comments » New Franklin R-I explores exterior upgrades January 8, 2019 | No Comments »