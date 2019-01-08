Richard (Dick) Legeanbeal 1929-2018 By Linda Vroman | January 8, 2019 | 0 Richard (Dick) Legeanbeal 1929-2018 Richard (Dick) Lugeanbeal, age 89, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2018 following a brief illness. For more information please visit www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dawn M. Harbison 1927-2018 January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Zelta Jones 1938-2018 January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Thresa (Terri) Mullett 1962-2018 January 8, 2019 | No Comments » Carol L. Taylor 1941-2018 January 8, 2019 | No Comments » James (Jim) Meler 1931-2018 January 8, 2019 | No Comments »