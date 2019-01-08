Thresa (Terri) Mullett

1962-2018

On Thursday, December 27, 2018 Thresa Sue Mullett, of Boonville, passed away suddenly at her home at the age of 56.

She leaves behind her father, James Ray Bodenhamer; son, Michael Storm (Nicole) Mullett; grand-daughter Evelyn; sister, Cindy Louise (Bill) Ridgeway; sister, Elizabeth Irene Holt (Dave Payne);

Thresa was born April 7, 1962 in Moberly, Mo., attended and graduated Boonville High School and lived and worked around Boonville most of her life.

A funeral service was held at 2 PM, Friday, January 4, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home, Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Clark’s Chapel Cemetery, New Franklin, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Thresa to Markland-Yager Funeral Home to assist the family with Theresa’s funeral expense or to Second Chance Animal Rescue https://columbia2ndchance.org.