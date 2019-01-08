Zelta Jones

1938-2018

Boonville resident, Zelta Jones passed away December 29, 2018 at Riverdell Care Center. She was 80 years of age.

Zelta Mae Jones was born September 7, 1938 in Howard County, MO, the daughter of Paul and Margaret (Perkins) Earles. She attended grade school in Petersburg. On September 21, 1956 she married the love of her life, Raymond Clayton Jones. Together they enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage, until Raymond passed away on August 13, 2015. Zelta worked at Hill Factory in Boonville and as a cook at Kemper Military Academy. She also worked as a store clerk at Snoddy’s Store for 25 years. Zelta enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching NASCAR. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, David (Helen) Jones of Glasgow, MO and Dennis (Murl) Jones of Bunceton, MO; five grandchildren, Joey, Jerri, Megan and Brittney Jones, and Josh McSparren; 6 great-grandchildren, Dakota, Clayton, Jakob, Brice, Wesley and Naomi; two brothers, Paul (Joyce) Earles of Liberty, MO and Clifford Earles of Excelsior Springs, MO; and her twin sister, Zella Marie Earles of Boonville, MO. In addition to her husband and parents, Zelta was preceded in death by a son, Larry Jones, and two sisters, Betty Jean Doyle and Anna Lou Lynn.

Funeral service were held at 10 AM, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Boonesboro Christian Church in Boonesboro, MO, with Rev. Don Arnold officiating. Visitation was from 4-6 PM, Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. Interment followed the funeral at Boonesboro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Boonesboro Cemetery or Alzheimer’s Research, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.