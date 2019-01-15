ARFF MO update

It has been a difficult year in some respects for ARFF MO Pit Bull Rescue. I was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2017 and given a 20 percent chance of survival from Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital in Columbia. I had a bone marrow transplant at Barnes Hospital in January of 2018, and my cancer is currently in remission. I have an excellent team of doctors working to keep me healthy!

In spite of our hardships, we have had another successful year thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers at ARFF MO! We rescued 112 dogs in 2018 with the majority of them labeled as pit bulls. ARFF MO is foster home based, and we work very hard to pull pit bulls from death row at dog pounds and help dogs that are strays out in the county. The county strays have no place to go. We also had a successful Pit Bull Awareness Day Festival on the Courthouse Square in October with ARFF MO alumnus and supporters coming from near and far to Fayette for our event.

All of the money we raise goes to the dogs in our care! We have no paid staff members. We are a 501c3 “not for profit” organization and all donations are tax deductible. We always need cleaning supplies, blankets, crates, leashes, toys, etc. for our foster dogs. If you can help with any items, please contact ARFF MO at 573-356-8686 to arrange for pick up of donated items. We hope to begin fund raising this year for an animal shelter for Howard County. It will take a lot of community involvement to make that a reality. Please spay and neuter your pets!

Your friendly neighborhood pit bull lover,

Kathryn Ward

Founder and President

ARFF MO Pit Bull Rescue