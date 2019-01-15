Community Events

Ongoing Events

• The Ashby-Hodge Gallery in Classic Hall opens the winter show: Bingham and Benton and Their Friends plus Recent Acquisitions. January 27 to April 11. Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Helping Hands of Howard County reminds everyone to bring cans for recycling to Merchants & Farmers Bank, Pat Hilgedick’s home, or David Jordan’s home. Recycling these cans helps fund the annual bingo event.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• South Howard County Historical Society Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

• Open Play Center every 2nd and 4th Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center in lower level of Fayette High School. Families w/ children infants – preschoolers are invited to play, meet other families with young children, check out books and toys from the lending library. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

• New Franklin School Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the board room across from district offices.

• Fayette School Board meeting, 3 p.m. in the Fayette High School.

Thursday, Jan. 17

• Howard County Health and Wellness Council Rickett’s Disability Project community planning meeting to be held 6:15 p.m. at Fayette First Christian Church Multi-Purpose Building. For more information contact Tony Cook (tonydeancook@gmail.com).

Saturday, Jan. 19

• Fayette Music Booster Carnival Fundraiser 5-8 p.m. at Fayette High School, prizes, dinner, hot dogs & chili

Thursday, Jan. 24

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Fayette High School Production of

“Into the Woods, Jr.” will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at the CMU Little The=atre.

Saturday, Feb. 2

• Fayette Rotary Club Trivia Night, soup and chili supper, purse auction at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall, doors open at 6 p.m., trivia begins at 7 p.m., Teams up to 10 players $125.

• 37th Annual Fayette Fireman’s Sweetheart Dance featuring Suthern Justus, 8-12 p.m. at Fayette Fire Station, $12/couple, $6 single, set ups available, No one under 21 allowed

Tuesday, Feb. 5

• Fayette City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

• Armstrong Fire Protection District meets at 7:30 p.m. at the fire station.

Saturday, Feb. 9

• GFWC Golden Study Club meets at 10 a.m. at Commercial Trust Community Room

Monday, Feb. 11

• New Franklin City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Thursday, Feb. 14

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

