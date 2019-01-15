David Holst 1923-2018

Former Fayette resident, David Holst, passed away January 7, 2019 at the The Bluffs in Columbia, MO. He was 95 years of age.

David Oran Holst was born in Morgan County, MO, June 15, 1923, the son of Harley Emmett and Nellie (Conner) Holst. David graduated from Glasgow High School in 1941. He received his teaching degree from the University of Missouri. His first teaching job was in Glasgow, where he taught Science and Vo-Agriculture for a number of years along with helping on the family farm. He later taught at Gilliam School. Mr. Holst served in the Army Air Corp during WW II. He had attended Navigation School in San Marcos, TX. David was a navigator-pilot for 35 missions in Northern France and Central Europe during the war and received 4 Bronze Stars. After the war, he married Lois Branstetter September 3, 1946 and she preceded him in death December 2, 1995. He married Eula Brandl November 2, 1996. David worked for the University of Missouri as a research chemist in the Agriculture and Science Dept. for 18 years. After David got out of the service, in the evenings in Glasgow, he found time to help teach veterans different skills, after they got out of the service. He was a member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Fayette. David always enjoyed helping and visiting with his family and many friends and will be missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Eula Holst of Tipton, MO; two sons, David A. (Carolyn) Holst of Columbia, MO and Ray Holst of Durham, NC; three daughters, Beth Gottsman and Holly (Kavin) Owings, both of Fayette, and Barbara (Mike) Cruser of Columbia, SC; seven step-children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Tiny Burhcard of Mountain Grove, MO; and brother, Dewey Holst of Fayette, MO. In addition to his parents and his first wife, David was preceded in death by seven brothers, Jack, Wilson, Johnny, Dolcy, Robert, Noah “Nine”, and Daniel and four sisters, Naomie Holst, Nehemiah “Nicky” Van Skyke, Kathryn Boggs and Nell Hendricks.

A funeral honoring the life of Mr. Holst was at 11 AM, Friday, January 11, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Revs. Nate Kohl and Steve Thornhill officiating. Visitation was the evening before the service from 4-6 PM, Thursday, January 10 at the funeral home. Burial with full Military Honors followed the funeral at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Walnut Ridge Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.