Richard (DIck) Lugeanbeal

1929-2018

Richard (Dick) Lugeanbeal, age 89, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2018 following a brief illness.

Richard was born July 3, 1929 in East Peoria, IL, to Edward Allen Lugeanbeal and Julia Josephine (nee Bennet) Lugeanbeal. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 serving until 1954 when he married Priscilla Ruth Dietz, worked for Reserve Mining Company in Silver Bay, MN, for 31 years. Dick graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1966 from the University of Minnesota. In 1977, Richard married Jerre (nee Tatum Raugust) Lugeanbeal, his wife of 41 years. In 1986, he began working with troubled youth at Boys Town of Missouri until the age of 65. Pop Luge was well respected by the young men in his care and known for his straight forward demeanor and honest living.

His wonderful sense of humor and servant’s heart will be greatly missed by the many whose lives he touched: His loving wife Jerre, of New Braunfels, TX, his five children, Edward Allen of Leadville, CO, Richard Harold (Cari), of Waverly, MN, George Charles (Tami) of Jacksonville, FL, Priscilla Ann (Tim) Fortner, of Nevada, OH, and Rebecca Elizabeth (Mike) Zazeski, of Charlotte, NC, his step-daughter Terrie Lynn (Bob) Sherrow, of Castle Rock, CO, and stepson Bruce Alan (Mechele) Webb of Schertz, TX, his sister Lorraine Alborn of Anchorage, AK, his brother Gary Allen (Karen) Lugeanbeal, fifteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his uncles George and Charles Lugenabeal, and his brother in law Melvin Alborn.Richard Lugeanbeal will be interred at Mount Pleasant (Hiwasse) Cemetery Benton County, Arkansas. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to:

San Antonio Lighthouse of the Blind: 2305 Roosevelt Avenue San Antonio, TX 78210

