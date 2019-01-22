Mason L. Lowe

1993-2018

Mason L. Lowe, 25, of Rocheport, MO., passed away after succumbing to injuries he sustained January 15, 2019 in Denver, CO., at the National Western Stock Show during the PBR Chute Out.

Mason Lee Lowe was born September 12, 1993 in Springfield, MO., the son of Stacy Lowe and Melissa Reed. He married Abbey Cooper on June 9, 2018 in Pilot Grove, MO. At the young age of three, Stacy, Mason’s father, put him on dairy calves and he instantly fell in love with riding. Mason moved up to riding bulls. He spent several years and eventually made it into the PBR circuit. Mason’s passion and drive made him currently ranked 18th in the world in the PBR. He loved to be a Cowboy and anything associated with being one. Mason and Abbey loved their time they spent together with their dog Gator. Mason had a kind soul and a heart of gold, always willing to help anyone in need. Mason loved spending time with his buddies, he had an infectious smile and with his quick wit, he was often the life of the party.

Mason was preceded in death by his grandma, Beverly Reed.

He is survived by his wife, Abbey of the home, father, Stacy Lowe of Exeter, MO., mother, Melissa Whisenhunt of Exeter, MO., in-laws, Brian and Stephanie Cooper of Rocheport, MO., Sister, Kayla Lowe of Butterfield, MO., Step-sister, Alyssa Whisenhunt of Exeter, MO., Sister in law Campbell Cooper of Rocheport and his Niece, Blazi Lowe. Also surviving are his grandparents, Loren and Brenda Lowe of Cassville, MO., and Larry Reed of Exeter, MO. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and his brothers of the PBR.

Visitation for Mason was from 5 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, January 22 at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville, MO. Funeral services for Mason will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 23 at the Open Bible Praise Center with Pastor Tom Levin officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, MO.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home, Boonville, MO. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com