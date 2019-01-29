Fayette will host annual ‘Pink Out’ game on Feb. 15 By Linda Vroman | January 29, 2019 | 0 Fayette High School will host its annual Pink Out Cancer Awareness game on Friday, February 15. Daly Elementary and Clark Middle School, along with the high school are currently holding fundraising events to help raise money for this year’s event. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Falcons get last laugh over Slater by winning Slater Wildcat Classic title January 29, 2019 | No Comments » Costly turnover sends Lady Falcons to loss in third place game January 29, 2019 | No Comments » Jackets win third place at Slater Classic January 29, 2019 | No Comments » Lady Jackets lose to Sweet Springs in consolation game January 29, 2019 | No Comments » Falcons get back on track with win at Knox County January 15, 2019 | No Comments »