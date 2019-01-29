Jackets win third place at Slater Classic
By Linda Vroman | January 29, 2019 | 0
The Glasgow Yellowjackets took home the third place trophy at the 38th Annual Slater Wildcat Classic after defeating the Sweet Springs Greyhounds 56-36 on Jan. 26.
Posted in Sports
