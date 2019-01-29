Lady Jackets lose to Sweet Springs in consolation game
By Linda Vroman | January 29, 2019 | 0
The Glasgow Lady Jackets played against the Sweet Springs Lady Greyhounds in the girls consolation game at the 38th Annual Slater Wildcat Classic, losing 55-42.
Posted in Sports
