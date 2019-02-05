Clarence Anthony Felten Jr. 1928-2019

Clarence Anthony Felten, Jr., age 90, of Fayette, passed away at his home Feb. 4, 2019.

Mr. Felten was born March 10, 1928, in Boonville, MO a son of Clarence Felten, Sr. and Trella Gibson Felten. He married Shirley Wright on Nov. 25, 1950, in Harrisonville, Arkansas and she preceded him in death.

Junior was a long-time farmer and was loved and cared for by his family. Clarence and Shirley were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his children, Leroy Anthony Felten and wife, Stephanie of Fayette, Joyce Ann Lusby and husband, David of Columbia and Sharon Kay Adams and husband, Jerry of Armstrong; a brother, Frankie Felten of Fayette; a sister, Geraldine Finley of Ashland; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Barney; two brothers, Joe and Harold Felten and five sisters, Lorainne Hill, Marie Loesing, Isabel Morris, Maggie Chew and an infant sister.

Services honoring Mr. Felten will be held at 2 PM, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Friday.

Burial will follow at Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.

