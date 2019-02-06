George Lewis Baylor 1957-2019

George Lewis Baylor, 61, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Cooper County Hospital in Boonville.

He was born Dec. 3, 1957, to Phillip and Phyllis Baylor in Fayette.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Martha; three older brothers, Curtis (Kathy) Baylor, John and Jim (Peppy) Baylor, several nieces and newphews, cousins, and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 1994.

George graduated from Fayette High School and excelled in football. He made All-Conference as a offensive tackle his sophomore year, his junior year he made All-District, and finally as a senior he was chosen as Fayette High School’s first, First Team All-State football player. He attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg where he made life-long friends. After 30 years of employment he retired from the Univeristy of Missouri-Equine Center and Veterinary Hospital.

George loved his family and friends, often serving in the role of chief BBQ chef at family dinners and birthdays. He greatly enjoyed time spent canoeing and fishing with his friends on the Current River. He was active in fishing tournaments and regularly attended the Annual Bennett Spring Trout Trip which began in 1992. George was a big fan of bluegrass music.

A kind and loving person, George will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for the spring at the Baylor Farm.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Fayette Food Pantry or P.A.W.S., in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home.