Black History Month program Friday at FHS By Linda Vroman | February 19, 2019 | 0 The Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee school will host a Program in recognition of Black History Month at the Fayette High School gymnasium at 2:20 p.m. Friday. There will be a panelist of speakers and a moderator for the event. Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tom (T.C.) Colvin 1952-2018 December 4, 2018 | No Comments » Fayette BOE mulls 4-day school week November 27, 2018 | No Comments » Community Events 11.28.18 November 27, 2018 | No Comments » John Walker Tuggle 1946-2018 November 27, 2018 | No Comments » Renee Dilleshaw-Silva 1956-2018 November 27, 2018 | No Comments »