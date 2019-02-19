Community Events

Ongoing Events

• The Ashby-Hodge Gallery winter show: Bingham and Benton and Their Friends plus Recent Acquisitions. January 27 to April 11. Sun. Tues. Wed. Thurs. 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• The Outreach Librarian will be at the Armstrong Community Center the first Wednesday of every month, 2-5 p.m.; in New Franklin Senior Housing Community Center the fourth Wednesday of every month.

• OATS transportation – Round-trip fares: in-town $5; within county $7; adjacent county $9; long-distance (beyond two counties) $7 per county. OATS travels from Howard County to Moberly: First Monday each month. To schedule, call the Mid-MO Office at 1-800-269-6287

• Open Play Center every 2nd, 4th Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m. when school is in session at Play Center in lower level of FHS. Sponsored by Parents as Teachers.

• Fayette Area Community Trust is accepting grant applications. Applications available at Commercial Trust Company or electronically by contacting Janet Jacobs at jlj@commercialtrust.com or Judy Thompson at jmt@commercialtrust.com or calling the bank at 660-248-2222.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

• Free Dental Screening 5:30-6:30 p.m. – PAT Play Center located in FHS lower level. Screening babies through preschoolers.

• New Franklin School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Board room across the hall from the district offices.

• Fayette School Board meets 6:30 p.m. in FHS library.

• “Building Relationships with Children and Youth Who Challenge Us” professional development training 6–8 p.m. Contact Howard County Extension at 660-248-2272 for more information

Saturday, Feb. 23

• Howard County Progressives monthly potluck & discussion group at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary Episcopal Church, 114 W Davis, Fayette. For more information, call Dee Woodward at 660-248-9891.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

• MU Extension will host a Beginning Canva Training at the Keller Building in Conference Room 3. One session will be from noon – 1 p.m., with an evening session 6 – 7 p.m. RSVP to Marilyn at 660-248-2272.

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network hosting “Getting Involved with your City – City Leader Panel” at the meeting in Boonville at Maggie’s Bar & Grill from 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP to the FB page or directormowbc.org

• AWE meets at 7 p.m. in the Commercial Trust Community room, topic: “For Our Future Falcons: April 2019 Tax Levy” Non-members welcome.

Thursday, Feb. 28

• Fayette Food Pantry Distribution

Sunday, March 3

• Pancake/Sausage breakfast at St. Joseph Catholic Church – serving 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tuesday, March 5

• Fayette City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Community Events may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, or dropped after hours in the front door slot at 203 N. Main St. Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email; news@fayettenews.com.