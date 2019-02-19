Fayette school district earns high marks from state
By Linda Vroman | February 19, 2019 | 0
The Fayette R-III School District earned a near-perfect score in the most recent Annual Performance Report released by the state on February 1.
Posted in News
Related Posts
Judge rules Howard County coroner not in violation of Open Records Act
Man charged for assaulting woman, child
New Franklin City Council
Annual CMU Music Fest. slated for March 1
New Franklin aldermen hear proposals for signs, trash rates
January 22, 2019 | No Comments »