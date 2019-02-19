Water plant issues still plague city

Water issues continue to be a thorn in the side for the New Franklin Board of Aldermen.

Budget concerns cut employee insurance reimbursement

The City of New Franklin’s City Services Supervisor tendered his resignation as a result of a recent audit and budgetary issues. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, New Franklin City Council held a special meeting for an Annual Audit Review and Budget Session. While minutes obtained by this newspaper lacked detail, they did show that representatives from Gerding, Korte & Chitwood presented the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. It was also noted there were budget concerns that needed to be addressed before the CPA’s would sign off on the audit.