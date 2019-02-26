City council hears plans for a new coffee shop

Work has begun on a new venture at 203 North Church Street. The Fayette City Board of Aldermen reviewed plans during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 19. A group of local individuals have invested in the property across from the First Baptist Church with plans to open a coffee/ice cream shop. One member of the group, Joshua Jacobs, told this paper this is a non-profit venture. The investing group’s desire is to take half of any profits and re-invest them locally. The other half would be available for global missions. Details are still unfolding and the group will make a formal announcement at a later date.