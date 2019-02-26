Glasgow superintendent Mike Reynolds to retire By Linda Vroman | February 26, 2019 | 0 Superintendent of Glasgow R-II Public Schools, Mike Reynolds, tended his resignation, effective at the end of the current school year. Reynolds announced his intention to retire during the Board of Education’s monthly meeting Wednesday, February 20. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts City council hears plans for a new coffee shop February 26, 2019 | No Comments » Muse enters not guilty plea to charges of victim tampering February 26, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette R-III school board sets 2019-2020 calendar February 26, 2019 | No Comments » Judge rules Howard County coroner not in violation of Open Records Act February 19, 2019 | No Comments » Man charged for assaulting woman, child February 19, 2019 | No Comments »