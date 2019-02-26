Nancy Dell Cook

1944-2019

Nancy Dell Cook, 74, of New Franklin, passed away at her home on Feb. 22, 2019.

Nancy was born April 26, 1944, in Boonville, a daughter of Delmar and Delores Prior Leathers. She married Jack Cook in May of 1970 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville. He survives at their home. Nancy loved her family and enjoyed reading and cross-stitching.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by three sons, James Cook, Heath Cook and Paul (Betty) Cook; a daughter, Stephanie Cook; four sisters, Peggy Davis, Earlene Green, Kathy Lichtenthalea and Linda Moore; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Scantlin.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home of New Franklin.