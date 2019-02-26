Robert (Bobby) Robb

1942-2019

Fayette resident, Bobby Robb, passed away suddenly at his home on February 24, 2019. He was 76 years of age.

Robert Charles Robb “RC” was born in Howard County, MO, November 25, 1942, the son of Herschel Lee and Nettie Madylan Robb. He graduated from Armstrong High School and attended Central Methodist College. Bobby married the love of his life, Linda Summers at the First Christian Church in Fayette on June 2, 1963. Together they’ve enjoyed over 55 years of marriage. Throughout his life and career, Bobby stayed very active within Fayette, serving the community through his work, leadership roles, and his strong involvement in religious organizations.

Bobby’s career started with the Missouri State Highway Department as a surveyor, in 1964 he and Linda purchased the Western Auto Store from Mann and Ruby Suggett which they owned and operated for three years. After selling out he became a welder for a short time, worked at Hilgedick Electric Service, and also worked with Don Mueller occasionally as a tree trimmer. He started Ref-lect with Raymond Faubian and in 1976 he eventually purchased a local plumbing business on the square in Fayette, this became Robb Electric and Plumbing. Bobby and Linda ran the business together for 22 years before selling to another local contractor. Bobby served on the Fayette City Council as Northwest Alderman for six years, the Chamber of Commerce, the Local Planning and Zoning Board for over 20 years, the Industrial Development Authority, and the Fayette Main Street Board. He was one of the founding members of Unity Baptist Church and where he served as an Ordained Deacon. He was a devout member of Faith Family Church since 2012, where he also served as Deacon. He showed his love of others by moving out of his comfort zone and preaching several local funerals. He owned and sold numerous pieces of property, did backhoe work and custom trenching, owned rental properties, farmed, sold used cars and raised both cattle & hogs. Upon his retirement, Bobby still stayed busy working hard on various jobs in the community. When he wasn’t working, Bobby’s hobbies included golf, playing cards and gun collecting, but service to others and devotion to his wife and family were his passion. Bobby will be deeply missed by family, friends, and so many in and around the Fayette community. He touched a lot of lives

Survivors include his wife Linda, of the home; two sons, Matthew (Kelly) Robb of Kansas City, MO; their two sons Jacob and Nicholas – Mark (Danette) Robb of Columbia, MO; and their two sons Luke and Isaiah. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sammie Lee Robb and William “Billy” Robb.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bobby Robb will be at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Faith Family Church in Fayette, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Visitation will be held for three hours before the service, from 9 AM to Noon at Faith Family Church. Burial will follow the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Family Church. Final arrangements were under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.

