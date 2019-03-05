Dale Monnig 1955-2019

Glasgow resident, Dale Monnig, 63, passed away suddenly at his home in Glasgow, Missouri, February 28, 2019.

Dale Henry Monnig was born in Boonville, Missouri, on October 2, 1955. He was the eldest child of Wilfred and Shirley (Ginter) Monnig. Dale was named after his two grandfathers, Henry Ginter and Henry Monnig. Dale started working at an early age mowing yards, and in the 7th grade, started as a bagger at the Little Store in Glasgow, working his way up to meat cutter.

Dale graduated from Glasgow High School in 1974. In 1983, Dale enlisted in The United States Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, until he was injured while training to become a paratrooper. In the summer of 1984, he attended his ten-year class reunion and asked Rhonda Warford out. On July 20, 1985 they were married at an outdoor ceremony in Glasgow, Missouri.

In 1988, Dale took a position at Nowell’s Grocery in Columbia, Missouri. He later returned to Glasgow to work at Charlie’s Quik-Chek, formerly the Little Store. He then became a welder at Standard Havens until the plant closed in the mid 1990’s. He also worked at Wilson’s Trailer Sales in Moberly, Dura in Moberly, Semco in Salisbury, and Hedges Tree Trimming in Fayette. His last position was at Phoenix Manufacturing in Glasgow until he was injured on the job.

He was an avid hunter, trapper, and gardener until he was unable. Dale also passed on his knowledge of being an outdoorsman to his sons, by taking them hunting, fishing, trapping and shooting events. Dale could be found at all the sporting and FFA events his sons participated in. He always had a joke to tell with a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda, of the home; three sons, Bradley W. (Rachael) Monnig of Salisbury, Chad G. Monnig of Mendon, and Andrew T. Monnig of Glasgow; his mother, Shirley Monnig of Glasgow; sister, Dorothy (David) Moorhead of Tifton, Georgia; brother, Stacy (Mindy) Monnig of Glasgow; brother-in-law, Robert Warford of Glasgow; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Monnig of Glasgow. With his passing, Dale instilled his love and wisdom to his grandchildren, Slade F. Monnig and Whitley A. Monnig. In addition to his father, Wilfred, Dale was preceded in death by a brother, W. Michael Monnig.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Monnig was held at 11 AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Visitation was from 5-7 PM, Monday, March 4 at the funeral home. Burial followed the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Glasgow High School FFA, in care of the funeral home.