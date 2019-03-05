Governor names Wiegers to historic preservation council
By Linda Vroman | March 5, 2019 | 0
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Paul Wiegers to the – Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
Posted in News
Related Posts
CMU football makes history
Charged in child sex crimes 16 years later
Absentee voting has begun for April 2 election
Glasgow superintendent Mike Reynolds to retire
February 26, 2019 | No Comments »
City council hears plans for a new coffee shop
February 26, 2019 | No Comments »