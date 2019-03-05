Nikolette Grace Colleen Dodd “Nikolette Petrichor Connell” 1998-2019

Pet was born at St. Mary’s in Jefferson City, Mo on February 3rd 1998. She received her high school diploma from Penn Foster. She also took 3 college courses through that same school. She was a member of the Fayette Area Community Theatre. In May of 2018, she won the May Queen crown at Oak Spirit Sanctuary. She was also lovingly adopted as a granddaughter to the California, Mo Masons. Our beautiful daughter transcended at 6:30 am on Wednesday February 27 finally succumbing to her long battle with multiple autoimmune illnesses.

She is survived by her mother, Amy Connell, her step-father, Sean Connell of Fayette, Mo., her father, Lance Dodd, step-mother, Colleen McAndrews-Dodd of McGirk, Mo., her sister, Elizabeth Dodd, her aunt Lisa Miller, of Skiatook, Ok., grandparents, Steve & Diane Miller of California, Mo., grandparents, Steve & Pam Liebi of California, Mo., and step-sister Courtney Primosh of Jefferson City, Mo. and many more family members.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Windmill Ridge Funeral Service in California, Mo and services on Friday, March 8 at 6 pm same location.

She loved yellow, pink, and black roses, daisies, and sunflowers.

Donations to help with funeral costs may be sent to Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, PO Box 443, California, MO 65018, https://fundthefuneral.com/nicolette-dodd-connell or via Paypal to amymarie.connell@gmail.com or to home address of 402 Watts Fayette, Mo. 65248. With much appreciation from her loving, broken family. Arrangements are under the direction of Windmill Ridge Funeral Service, California, MO.