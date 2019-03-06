CAC All-Conference selections announced on March 1

The Central Activities Conference announced All-Conference selections for the 2018-2019 basketball season on March 1.

On the girls side, two athletes from Glasgow and two from New Franklin were named All-Conference. For Glasgow, freshman Breanna Hubbard was named All-Conference First Team, and freshman Malia Carmack was named an Honorable Mention.

For New Franklin, senior Shelby Breshears was named First Team, and freshman Abby Maupin was named an Honorable Mention.

On the boys side, two from Glasgow and two from New Franklin were named All-Conference.

For Glasgow, senior Adris Hamilton was named to the First Team, and senior Briar Boss was named an Honorable Mention.

For New Franklin, junior Tyler Perkins was named First Team, and junior Gavin Bishop was named an Honorable Mention.