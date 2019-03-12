Fayette man extradited from California on child sex charges By Linda Vroman | March 12, 2019 | 0 A Fayette man was extradited back to Missouri from California after a warrant was issued for his arrest in February. James Everett Heath, Jr., 65, faces felony charges for sexual involvement with a child below the age of 14. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts New Franklin waives fee for new home for Conestoga wagon March 12, 2019 | No Comments » Glandon retires from Sheriff’s Department March 12, 2019 | No Comments » Long-time law man Russell Zellner reminisces on 50 years in law enforcement March 12, 2019 | No Comments » CMU football makes history March 5, 2019 | No Comments » Governor names Wiegers to historic preservation council March 5, 2019 | No Comments »