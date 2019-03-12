Glandon retires from Sheriff’s Department By Linda Vroman | March 12, 2019 | 0 Captain Jeff Glandon retired from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department effective Friday, March 8. He will continue his career in law enforcement at the state level for the State Technical Assistance Team (STAT). Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts New Franklin waives fee for new home for Conestoga wagon March 12, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette man extradited from California on child sex charges March 12, 2019 | No Comments » Long-time law man Russell Zellner reminisces on 50 years in law enforcement March 12, 2019 | No Comments » CMU football makes history March 5, 2019 | No Comments » Governor names Wiegers to historic preservation council March 5, 2019 | No Comments »