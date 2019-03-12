New Franklin waives fee for new home for Conestoga wagon

Aldermen voted to waive the building permit fee for a non-profit organization during the New Franklin City Council meeting, Monday, March 11. The South Howard County Historical Society is working on plans to build a see-through structure near the caboose at the Katy Trail. The building will house the historic Conestoga wagon. Roll-up doors will be placed on each end of the building so the wagon can be easily accessed for use. The structure will allow display of the wagon while protecting it from the elements. A building permit is still required.