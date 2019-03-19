Eula B. (Brandl) Holst 1929-2019

Eula Brandl Holst, age 89, passed away March 16, 2019 at Tipton Oak Manor nursing home.

She was born August 4, 1929 in Reynolds County, Mo to Earnest and Nora (Barton) Shipp. She married Oliver Brandl October 10, 1946 and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1989. She married David Holst November 2, 1996 in Fayette, MO and he preceded her in death January 7, 2019. Eula was an accomplished seamstress and had worked for Dala’s Bridal Boutique in Tipton for a number of years. She sewed for her family and many others over the years. She was a dedicated, Godly mother, wife and grandmother. She was a devout member of Hillside Baptist Church in Fayette, MO. Eula also enjoyed singing and was a member of the “Sweet Adeline’s” senior female singing group for several years and performed at many venues around central Missouri.

Eula is survived by seven children, Katherine (Robert) Wright of Harrisburg, PA, Joseph (Donna) Brandl of Ottawa, KS, Anna (Greg) Hatcher of Osceola, MO, Janet (Steve) Green of Tipton, MO, Audrey (Mike) Williams of Latham, MO, Ollie (Karen) Brandl of Lewisberry, PA and James (Angela) Brandl of Boonville, MO; five step children; 28 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Shana Jo Brandl and Tracy Ann McDonald, one great granddaughter, Paige Williams, two brothers, Leo and Burnell Shipp, one sister, Imogene Vonderhide and one daughter-in-law, Terry Brandl.

Funeral services for Mrs. Holst will be 11 a.m Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, MO with Rev. Steve Thornhill officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Tipton, MO.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hillside Baptist Church or Preferred Hospice in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.