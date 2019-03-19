Falcons open season with walk-off By Linda Vroman | March 19, 2019 | 0 Fayette senior Cameron Stornello hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Fayette Falcons (1-0) a 9-8 win over the New Franklin Bulldogs (0-1) on in the season opener March 18 at Estes Field in Fayette. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Fayette track and field returns with greater numbers March 19, 2019 | No Comments » CMU women take first place at CMU Open March 19, 2019 | No Comments » CMU men’s track and field place second at CMU Open March 19, 2019 | No Comments » Central Methodist University and Toni Harris make football history March 6, 2019 | No Comments » Early shooting woes lead to New Franklin loss to Skyline in Class 2 sectional game March 6, 2019 | No Comments »