Falcons open season with walk-off

Fayette senior Cameron Stornello hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Fayette Falcons (1-0) a 9-8 win over the New Franklin Bulldogs (0-1) on in the season opener March 18 at Estes Field in Fayette.

