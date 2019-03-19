Health department warns of dangers associated with flood waters By Linda Vroman | March 19, 2019 | 0 As many northwest Missouri communities face rivers and creeks at or above flood stage, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reminds Missourians of the serious health and safety risks posed by floodwater. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MAEDC names new president March 19, 2019 | No Comments » Givens Rd. water tower remains out of service as city works to drop TTHM levels March 19, 2019 | No Comments » Missouri River above flood stage March 19, 2019 | No Comments » New Franklin waives fee for new home for Conestoga wagon March 12, 2019 | No Comments » Fayette man extradited from California on child sex charges March 12, 2019 | No Comments »