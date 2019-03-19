James Fick 1937-2019

James Fick, 81, passed away March 17, 2019, at Ashbury Heights care facility in Fayette, MO.

James Paulson Fick was born June 10, 1937, in Newton, KS, the son of James and Grace (Paulson) Fick. He graduated from Armstrong High School and attended Wichita State University in Kansas. Jim worked as a lineman for Howard Electric Cooperative in Fayette for 30 years, until his retirement. When he wasn’t working as a lineman, Jim enjoyed maintaining and working on the farm. Jim will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Teri Linneman of Salisbury, MO; son, Jeff Fick of Fayette, MO; four grandchildren, Courtney (Ben Korte) McMillan, Kara (Josh) Suttner, Conner McMillan and James Linneman; nine great-grandchildren, Jayden, Emma, Madison, Bentley, Noah, Ava, Anya, Ella, and Olivia; and a sister, Betty Lou Lewis of Kansas. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Duren.

Visitation for Mr. Fick was from 6-7:30 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Graveside Service will be 10 AM, Wednesday, March 20, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette, with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Walnut Ridge Cemetery or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.