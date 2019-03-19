Lee Schweighauser 1943-2019

Fayette resident, Lee Schweighauser, 76, passed away March 15, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Louis Lee Schweighauser was born February 23, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Louis and Ollie (Turner) Schweighauser. Lee graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1961. After high school, Lee attended Central Missouri State University (UCM) and Kansas City Art Institute. After college Lee began his career as a draftsman for the Missouri Highway Dept. On June 29, 1968, Lee married the love of his life, Karen Powell, in Fayette, MO. Together they’ve enjoyed over 50 years of marriage.

Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years in the Azore Islands, Thailand, and Altus, OK, earning the rank of Sergeant. While serving at these bases he was identified for his artistic talent, and used it in this field, along with his normal duties. He was also an accomplished U.S. pistol team member. On several occasions Lee was flown back to the U.S. to compete in events. Lee’s professional skill as a training instructor and squadron illustrator aided in identifying and solving problems within the Security Police security system. His superior job knowledge, outstanding management technique, and utilization of available resources, played a significant role in contributing to the success of the U.S. Air Force mission in Southeast Asia. After his honorable discharge, Lee and Karen moved back to Fayette enjoying the small-town life he loved so much. He ran Lee’s Derby, painted numerous signs around Fayette, drove a bus, trimmed trees, and worked maintenance for the Fayette Golf Course. Most of all, Lee enjoyed buying and selling antique cars and trucks. Lee was probably best known for his love of Jesus Christ. He was charter member of Unity Baptist Church in Fayette, where he served as Deacon and a Sunday School teacher for 42 years.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Schweighauser, of the home; granddaughter, Jessica (Daniel) Dodson of Fayette, MO; grandson, Keyton Schweighauser of Kansas City, MO; and three great-grandchildren, Bryleigh, Karson and McKenna. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by a son, Marlon Schweighauser.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Schweighauser were 12 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home, with Revs. Ken Stacey and Clay DeWoody officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home two hours before the service starting at 10 AM. Interment with full military honors followed the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, in care of the funeral home.