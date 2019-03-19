Mark Edward Lester 1965-2019

Mark Edward Lester, 53, of Slater, Missouri passed away March 14, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Mark was born December 22, 1965, in Laudon County, Tennessee, a son of Jerome and Rose Wiicox Lester. He was a self-employed carpenter operating his business, The Remodel Genie, and loved wood working.

Survivors include his father, Jerome Lester of Gilliam; his life partner, Pam Hathaway of Slater; two sons, Alan and Joshua Lester of Excelsior Springs; two daughters, Amy Lester Short of Richmond and Ashley Clevenger of Excelsior Springs; two brothers, David Lester of Gilliam and Richard Lester of Knoxville, Tennessee and four grandchildren.

He was preceded death by his mother Rose Lester and a brother, Jason Lester.

There will be two services celebrating his life; the first will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, March 23, at Life Church, 300 N. Walnut, Slater, Missouri. The second service will also be held Saturday, March 23 at 2 PM at Tryst Falls Park, 25601 MO-92, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202 to assist family with service expense.

Condolences may be shared at www.bachyager.com.