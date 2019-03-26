Board of Education candidate informs voters of intent to open medical cannabis business

To the editor:

I intend on getting involved with the new Missouri medical cannabis program as authorized by Article 14 of the Missouri State Constitution. To what extent is yet to be determined. I’m writing today because I feel it is essential that the voting public has this information, as it could influence their vote. I have a deep respect for the democratic process and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps to help ensure that every qualified citizen retained their right to vote freely. The timing of my announcement and the forum in which it occurred was very purposeful. It was the right thing to do.

I am diametrically opposed to the use of cannabis by underage individuals. As such, I do not believe there to be a conflict between being a school board member and a medical cannabis business owner. These roles directly serve two distinct populations of individuals; students, and qualified patients. However, these roles do intersect in the community. A person cannot become or remain a school board member without community support. Similarly, a business such as this cannot exist without the support of the community and their representatives in the local municipality.

A public servant should have unquestioned veracity and integrity, along with an impeccable moral character. A public servant should earn the trust of their constituency, and maintain that trust by conducting themselves as a model citizen. I will love my community and my school no matter the result of this election. I am prepared to be judged in the court of public opinion.

Sincerely,

Eric McSwain, PMP