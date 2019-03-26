Falcons use combined no-hitter to defeat Stover

The Fayette Falcons (2-2, 0-1 Lewis and Clark) picked up a win over the past week, but dropped two more. They defeated the Stover Bulldogs 14-0, but dropped an 8-7 decision to the Salisbury Panthers, and were shut out 13-0 by the Cole Camp Bluebirds.

Junior Jack Kindle and freshman Tyler Bartholomew combined for a no-hitter in Fayette’s 14-0 win over Stover on March 19. Kindle pitched four innings, striking out three and issuing just one walk. Bartholomew took the mound in the fifth and pitched a perfect inning. He had one strikeout.